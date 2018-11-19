Frankie Muniz Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

And Frankie probably "ugly cried" too since he has frequently spoken about how he would be "lost without her," especially considering how much she helps him to cope with his deteriorating memory. Because of ongoing memory loss, the 32-year-old has come to rely on Paige to help him remember every day things. When competing on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, he revealed to Us Weekly, "So she writes literally in detail—she's a writer too, so it works—like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail."

His memory loss is so advanced that he says he struggles to even recall working on the set of Malcolm in the Middle.

She also came to his rescue this past week after Muniz's home was flooded thanks to his cat. According to the Big Fat Liar star's Twitter, he returned home from a family member's funeral to find that everything he owned was ruined, all because his cat "accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone."

And in his time of loss and disaster, Frankie said he appreciates the support of Paige, who is "so strong and exactly what I need."

While fans may want to call Frankie a Big Fat Liar he insists, "I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true."

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!