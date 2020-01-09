These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're just starting out a new year fitness routine or are a total barre belle, there's one thing you can never have enough of: leggings! Especially leggings with pockets. So we're thrilled to share these awesome, size-inclusive leggings with pockets we found on Amazon. Even better? These Ododos Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants are only $20!

As always, you don't have to just take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by these leggings, giving them a five-star review.