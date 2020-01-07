15 Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We're officially one week in to your New Year Glow Up! How's it going? If you're looking for a little more inspiration as you get this train on the tracks, may we humbly suggest some fantastically clean, green beauty products to add to your routine?
Nothing says you have to throw out all your old favorites and do a complete overhaul of your regimen... unless you want to! But at the very least, you can add these goodies in to your current skincare, hair care and make-up routines, or replace the items you use with these cruelty-free, toxin-free, and in some cases, vegan options to aid in giving you that 2020 glow.
And there's a lot to choose from! Try a foundation that's like your skin, but better, a nourishing mask made with matcha and oat milk to soothe winter skin, a fan favorite deep conditioner for your hair that will reverse the signs of damage, or even a lip shimmer made from superfoods that'll change your pucker for the better!
Check out some of our faves below, and get ready for a whole new kind of New Year's glow!
Made with yummy ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and coconut milk, this mask from 100% Pure is deeply hydrating and skin softening, with anti-inflammatory properties thanks to the added goodness of chrysanthemum, chamomile, and calendula. And with antioxidant-rich matcha green tea and skin-plumping rice ceramides, your face is sure to glow, even in the driest of winter weather. Plus, it's cruelty free and vegan, too. Pro tip: mix it up in a small bowl with a couple drops of facial oil for the best results!
Speaking of good winter skin products, Drunk Elephant's latest is sure to be a godsend. The F Balm is a unique overnight mask that features a blend of four electrolytes to help maintain your skin's hydration levels, while improving barrier strength and lipid content. It's also packed with goodies like soothing fatty acids (hence the "F" in F Balm) and vitamin B3. Put it on at night at the end of your evening skin care routine, and awaken the next morning with plump, nourished, glowing skin. It's basically a skin care miracle in a bottle.
Anyone up for a gentle, creamy cleanser that will leave your skin feeling hydrated and nourished? Us too. The magic comes from Moon Juice 's combination of coconut ferment and adaptogenic reshi, the latter of which protects skin and reduces inflammation. Then there's silver ear mushroom to assist in plumping and hydration, and tocotrenials, a superior form of vitamin E, to protect against oxidative stress. There's even some essential oils offering a fresh, woodsy-rose scent, and the packaging is made of sustainable sugarcane, so it's fully recyclable.
A combination treatment and touch-up balm, this wonder stick from Tatcha features 80% of olive-derived squalene, which softens skin and protects the barrier, and Japanese lemon balm to help smooth lines and diminish sun damage. Everything in the stick helps nourish dry skin and combat dehydration, whether you use as the base of your make-up or to freshen up throughout the day. It's weightless, free of all the usual chemical junk, vegan and cruelty-free.
If the idea of using retinol freaks you out or irritates your skin, Herbivore may have the product you're looking for. Bakuchiol is a plant-based retinol that smooths fine lines and wrinkles while improving the appearance of skin, but without the drama of a traditional retinol. This lightweight serum also features Polyhydroxy Acids to strengthen your skin while it resurfaces it, and Tremella Mushroom for maximum hydration. If you have super-sensitive skin like we do, you may experience a smidge of redness when you start using it, so we recommend starting with every other day. But the results are undeniable.
This moisturizer from Glow Recipe is proof that not all hydrating creams need to be heavyweight to work. The main powerhouse ingredients of this lightweight moisturizer are magnesium and potassium-rich banana, to help restore hydration, more magnesium to rebalance irritated skin and maintain your skin barrier, and Centella Asiatica, which helps heal dry, irritated, sensitized skin. It smells amazing—and it'll help you glow!
There are so many things to love about Briogeo and their multitude of hair offerings, but their Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask is a fan favorite for a reason. All you need is five minutes once a week to restore your hair's glossy luster and reverse damage, thanks to a host of hair-hydrating and nourishing ingredients including B vitamins, oils of rosehip, almond and argan, collagen and algae extracts. Be prepared to turn heads with your refreshed mane—including your own!
There's a reason why this hair oil from Playa is constantly selling out on Sephora. With a yummy blend of oils such as coconut, apricot and sunflower, this silicone-free formula gets into the cortex of damaged strands to revitalize your hair with nutrients and antioxidants. It smooths frizz, restores moisture and protects your tresses... and it smells delicious. Use it wet or dry—either way, it won't weigh you down.
Whether your hair is just naturally dry or it's damaged from years of chemical processing, this treatment from Olaplex will become your holy grail. Using bond-building technology that relinks broken disulfide bonds caused by damage, this pre-wash formula reduces breakage and strengthens your hair. Just slather it on from root to tip on your unwashed hair, comb it through and leave it on for at least 10 minutes, wash it as usual, and then style it to see the magical results.
If you have a dry shampoo addiction, we feel you—and we know how much build-up comes from using it regularly. Trying a plant-based dry shampoo like this one from Rahua might help switch things up without sacrificing your style. This one cleans, volumizes and texturizes, leaving your hair and scalp clean and refreshed. Plus, the packaging is environmentally friendly and non-aerosol, and the product itself is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without gluten, silicones, and synthetic fragrance.
Can we just say that we've been looking for years for a good, Our Skin But Better foundation that offers coverage without making us look like we Photoshop-filtered our faces into oblivion? Thanks to Ilia, the search is over! This foundation is truly a godsend, with a radiant finish and skin-nourishing ingredients like aloe leaf extract and jojoba oil. It offers light to medium coverage, and it's vegan, cruelty-free and gluten free. (And yes, the companion concealer is equally as fantastic, in case you were wondering.)
Oh, Bite Beauty, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways, starting with this Crystal Creme Shimmer Lip Crayon. True, you won't look like a castmember of Euphoria with this on your lips, but this vegan formula offers just enough glimmer to offer an extra bit of interest to your pucker, and it features superfood ingredients such as orange peel wax and grape skin extract. Years ago we were told Bite would change our lips for the better, forever... and it's true--which is why we have nearly one of everything from their line.
The term "certified organic" isn't just a buzzy statement when it comes to Antonym Cosmetics' Baked Highlighting Blush--it's legit. Not only can you give your cheeks a rosy sheen with this blush, but you'll also get the benefits of a lit-from-within glow, all without harsh ingredients. Use a little for a subtle approach, or go ham and keep building for a POW! effect.
Talc-free and packed with antioxidant, skin-loving ingredients, this loose powder from Cover FX will extend the wear of your make-up--without accentuating fine lines. It minimizes shine and leaves you with a soft-focus finish, setting your make-up for the day... but about those skin-loving ingredients: this formulation includes Micronized Green Tea Leaves to soothe skin and help protect against free radicals, Phytosphingosine to soothe redness and replenish your barrier, and vitamins C, E and F to protect against environmental stressors. And did we mention it's good for every skin type? Yay!
Maybe you don't want the full coverage of a foundation, but you still need a little something to even out your tone—and offer some sun protection in the process. First Aid Beauty has your solution. With 12 hours of hydration and SPF 30 protection, this lightweight lotion offers a natural finish and helps combat dryness, fine lines, dullness and uneven texture. How? Using ingredients like Colloidal Oatmeal to calm and soothe dry, distressed skin, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Vitamin E to condition and soothe.
If you're looking for inspiration for other areas of your New Year Glow Up, try some cute 2020 planners you'll actually use, the first batch of celebrity book picks for the year, or Serena Williams' fitness favorites from Amazon!
