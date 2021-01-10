10 Planners To Get 2021 off on the Right Foot

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether in work, school or play, we have high hopes that brighter days are ahead in 2021. And to plan out all of our goals and dreams, a planner will be necessary. So enter our favorites below. They each have their own layout and purpose, plus have beautiful artwork on their covers.
Shop these planners to get 2021 off on the right foot. And hey, since the new year has already started, some are on sale!
Silk + Sonder Monthly Subscription
Sure, you need to plan your school and work life, but have you ever heard of a wellness planner? Silk + Sonder makes new planners for each month of the year with self-care themes that get you thinking.
Moonlit Garden Daily Planner Journal
How beautiful is the celestial theme of this linen planner? It has a page for every day of the year as well as plenty of space to doodle and dream.
2021 Planner
This affordable daily planner has rave reviews.
Daily Planner Journal
Every page in this beautiful linen planner can be filled in with a custom date, plus it includes sections for filling out your daily objective, schedule, to-do list, projects, notes and more.
2021 Daily Planner: Chic
This planner's chic cover features an artistic take on animal print. Apart from its today and to-do page format, it also has goal setting worksheets, an annual overview and monthly calendars.
2021 17-Month Large Planner
This big planner has enough space for everything. Inside it has monthly and weekly views, inspirational quotes, sections for celebrations, notes and contacts, pocket folders for storage and two sticker sheets.
Morgan Harper Nichols Day By Day 2021 Planner
This inspirational planner has monthly and weekly layouts, two sticker sheets and a storage pocket.
Classic 17-Month Academic Planner—Junk Drawer
Ban.do planners are extra fun. They have a theme to focus on each month (like mindfulness or empathy), and a page for intention-setting at the beginning of the month and reflection at the end of the month. Plus, catch the art, stickers, compliments, postcard and more inside.
Sugar Paper Polka Dot Bound 2021 Planner
This simple, linen, polka dot planner has monthly and weekly layouts, note pages, to-do sections and ribbon dividers.
The Jag 2021 Planner
How fierce is this jaguar planner that you can personalize?
Up next, winter fashion trends celebs love.