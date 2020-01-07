Get Reacquainted With Kristin Cavallari's Wild Side (& Other Moods) Before Very Cavallari Season 3

Show us something Kristin Cavallari can't do!
"Kristin…she can outdrink all of us," laughs the Very Cavallari star's former social media manager Shannon Ford in this compilation video spotlighting several shades of her old boss' personality, from party queen to professional. First up: Kristin off-the-clock.
"If I commit to going out and really, really doing it, then I don't have an off switch," shrugs the Uncommon James founder, designer and CEO, who we've watched master the work-hard-play-hard game with spunk, attitude and flair since her reality series' 2018 debut. This particularly memorable specimen of found footage originally aired during Very Cavallari season one, when Kristin treated her employees to a round of post-work drinks and later tried twerking in public.
"You literally have to pull me out of the bar," she jokes of her after-hours persona, whose commitment to the task at hand apparently—but honestly not surprisingly—mirrors that of her 9 to 5.
When Kristin isn't busy designing merchandise for her Nashville-based lifestyle company, she's managing a growing team of employees, setting up cross-country pop-up shops and generally schooling the greater population on the ins and outs of being a modern-day Renaissance woman.
So, which version(s) of Kristin are you hoping to catch up with come season three? Whether it's no-nonsense employer, exuberant animal lover or thoughtful friend, get reacquainted many, endlessly fruitful sides of Kristin in the mashup video above! And for more out-of-office vibes, scroll through the beach-y photo gallery below!
Instagram
Thankful
We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
BTS
Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin By Jay
Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.
Instagram
Sand Between Friends
To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
Instagram
Beach Bum
A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.
Instagram
Floating for the Holidays
Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.
Instagram
Palm Springs or Bust
The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.
Instagram
Tropical Time
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Instagram
Girl Talk
Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.
Instagram
Fun in the Sun
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Instagram
Just Beachy
Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!
Instagram
White Sand Beach
The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.
Instagram
Kickin' It
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.
Instagram
Pool Babies
It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it.
Instagram
Mini Me
Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
Instagram
Spa Time
The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
Instagram
Sunny Swing
We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.
Instagram
Salty Waves
The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.
Instagram
Boating With Bae
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.
Instagram
Stop...Coconut Time!
Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.
Instagram
Sips in Bali
"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.
Instagram
Babes in Bikinis
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.
Instagram
Bumpin'
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.
Instagram
Beachin' With the Boys
Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.
Splash News
Beach Strolls
The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.
Instagram
A Quick Dip
The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.
Instagram
Babymoon
While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.
Which Kristin mood(s) are you most excited to revisit next season?