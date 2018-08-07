BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

Watch Kristin Cavallari Try to Twerk After Taking Shots With Her Employees on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Once a party girl, always a party girl!

Kristin Cavallari shows her Uncommon James employees how it's done while on a company retreat to Florida in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari.

"I honestly cannot remember the last time I went out and didn't have a fear of waking up to three kids in the morning," the mom of three says before ordering a round of shots for the group. "I'm not even thinking about being hungover the next day. At this point, all I wanna do is have some fun."

And Kristin isn't playing any games when it comes to having a good time.

"If I commit to going out and really doin' it, then I don't have an off switch, so you literally have to pull me out of the bar," Kristin jokes.

Watch

Very Cavallari Recap: Season 1, Episode 5

Very Cavallari 106, Kristin Cavallari

E!

And her party girl antics are a hit with her employees, especially Shannon Ford.

"Kristin, she can out-drink all of us," Shannon tells the camera. "This version of Kristin is my favorite version of Kristin."

It's not long before a twerk contest ensues, with Kristin strutting her stuff from behind the bar.

See the Uncommon James boss get down in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Dance , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Becca Kufrin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Gear Up for Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at Her Life-Changing Romance With Travis Scott!

Ruby Rose

Fashion Police

Kylie Jenner, Galore Magazine

Kylie Jenner's Modeling Pics

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

Kylie Jenner

Sexy Selfies! See Kylie Jenner's Hottest Instagram Pics Ahead of Her 21st Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Spills Details on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.