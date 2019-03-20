Last week's cocktail party fiasco might have consequences, and Kristin Cavallari is trying to decide exactly what they'll look like.

In this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder plans her next move as she recounts the evening's increasingly emotional happenings to her husband Jay Cutler Those who watched the cocktail party unfold during Very Cavallari's most recent episode know the drama kicked up when former UJ store manager Kaylee showed up—to the current employees' collective surprise—after having been rehired by Kristin beforehand.

"Literally, Kaylee walked in and Colby ran out crying," Kristin tells Jay, referring to UJ's head of customer service, who left the bar in tears soon after Kaylee arrived. Apparently, Kaylee didn't realize the women weren't on good terms, though Colby insisted that she'd mistreated her while they were working together.

The scene that ultimately transpired has Kristin "shocked" and wondering how to approach Colby (who's worked at UJ since the beginning, the longest of Kristin's employees) in the new clip.