Alex Rodriguez's Sweet Note to Jennifer Lopez After Her Golden Globes Loss Proves He's Her No. 1 Fan

by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 3:58 AM
Jennifer Lopezdidn't win big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night, but she's the winner in Alex Rodriguez's heart.
Following Sunday's award ceremony, the baseball star took to Instagram to gush over his fiancée, who ended up losing Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture to Laura Dern. And his tribute to his multi-talented love is sure to make any of their fans forget about the loss.
Sharing a photo of the 50-year-old on the Golden Globes red carpet, Rodriguez wrote, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."
"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued. "To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion."
As the 44-year-old closed out his caption, "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it."
For her part, Lopez commented on her man's loving post and equally gushed, "You are my everything."
Rodriguez had spent all of Golden Globes Sunday amping up Lopez's confidence.
Earlier in the day, the star posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed his and J.Lo's morning workout—one that she needed to help calm her nerves.
Sharing a photo of the Hustlers star working out her toned arms, Rodriguez wrote, Jen's a [little] nervous today. She got me up at 8 a.m. and said, let's go f** train! I said 'it's Sunday babe, we have football games.' She said, 'let's go.' So I went."
Of course, J.Lo doesn't need a Golden Globes win to remind everyone she's an icon. And A.Rod reminded her of that with his Instagram post. The love is radiating!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?