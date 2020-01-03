Prince George Joins Queen Elizabeth and More Royal Heirs in New Year's Portrait

As always, Prince George is stealing the show in the newest portrait of the Royal Family.

In honor of the start of a new decade, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George are posing for a new portrait released on Friday. Photographer Ranald Mackechnie took the photo of Their Royal Highnesses on Wednesday December 18 in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. For the portrait, Prince George wore his classic Daniel shirt by Amaia kids and a pair of plaid trousers from Trotters that are currently on sale.

This is only the second official portrait of the Queen and her heirs, the first being released in April 2016 to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. At the time, Prince George was only 2-years-old and had to stand on a stack of blocks to be in the frame. "He was absolutely charming, as you can see from the picture. You only have a short window of opportunity with small children, but Prince George was on good form and everyone seemed to enjoy seeing him enjoy the day," the photographer previously said of the experience. "He was fascinated by my lights and all the kit, and he was quite happy standing on the blocks."