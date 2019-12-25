Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the gifts that keep on giving.
On Christmas morning, for the first time ever, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services. Holding hands with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William, the siblings—youngest brother Prince Louis, 19 months, stayed behind—headed for the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, waving to well-wishers along the way. While George looked dapper in a navy suit, Charlotte wore an adorable green, double-breasted coat, which matched her mom's hat and suede pumps.
And while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison absent from the event—they are spending the holidays abroad with her mom Doria Ragland—the rest of the royal family was on hand to celebrate the holiday, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Princess Beatriceand Princess Anne.
Ahead of Wednesday morning's festivities, the Duke and Duchess took to Instagram to share a royally precious family photo. In the black and white snap, taken by Kate, William plants a kiss on Louis' cheek while Charlotte and George pose for the camera.
"Merry Christmas!" reads the caption. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."
Earlier this month, Will and Kate spread holiday cheer with their official holiday card, which featured the parents and their three kids posing on a retro motorcycle and sidecar. The snap is one of the few times the fivesome have been photographed together.
Now, feel like you're celebrating Christmas with the royals, keep scrolling for more pictures from their morning celebration.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Their Big Debut
Princess Charlotte and Prince George walk to their first-ever Christmas service with the royal family, including Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
It's a Match
Kate perfectly coordinated her shoes and hat with Charlotte's double breasted coat.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Dress to Impress
Prince George's navy suit and sweater matches his dad's holiday look.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Spirit of Christmas
After hugging a well-wisher in a wheelchair, the 4-year-old is gifted with an inflatable flamingo.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Merry and Bright
Queen Elizabeth II chooses a festive red ensemble.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Major Milestone
Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi makes his debut at the royals' Christmas celebrations.
