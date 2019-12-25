Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show During Their First-Ever Royal Christmas Walk

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the gifts that keep on giving.

On Christmas morning, for the first time ever, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services. Holding hands with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William, the siblings—youngest brother Prince Louis, 19 months, stayed behind—headed for the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, waving to well-wishers along the way. While George looked dapper in a navy suit, Charlotte wore an adorable green, double-breasted coat, which matched her mom's hat and suede pumps.

And while Prince HarryMeghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison absent from the event—they are spending the holidays abroad with her mom Doria Ragland—the rest of the royal family was on hand to celebrate the holiday, including Queen Elizabeth IIPrince Charles, Duchess CamillaPrincess Beatriceand Princess Anne.

Photos

Royal Christmas Cards Through the Years

Ahead of Wednesday morning's festivities, the Duke and Duchess took to Instagram to share a royally precious family photo. In the black and white snap, taken by Kate, William plants a kiss on Louis' cheek while Charlotte and George pose for the camera.

"Merry Christmas!" reads the caption. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

Earlier this month, Will and Kate spread holiday cheer with their official holiday card, which featured the parents and their three kids posing on a retro motorcycle and sidecar. The snap is one of the few times the fivesome have been photographed together. 

Now, feel like you're celebrating Christmas with the royals, keep scrolling for more pictures from their morning celebration.

Prince Charles, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Their Big Debut

Princess Charlotte and Prince George walk to their first-ever Christmas service with the royal family, including Prince CharlesKate Middleton and Prince William

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It's a Match

Kate perfectly coordinated her shoes and hat with Charlotte's double breasted coat.

Prince George, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Dress to Impress

Prince George's navy suit and sweater matches his dad's holiday look.

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Spirit of Christmas

After hugging a well-wisher in a wheelchair, the 4-year-old is gifted with an inflatable flamingo.

Queen Elizabeth, Christmas 2019

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Merry and Bright

Queen Elizabeth II chooses a festive red ensemble. 

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi, Christmas 2019

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Major Milestone

Princess Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi makes his debut at the royals' Christmas celebrations. 

 

Article continues below

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Christmas , Happy Holidays , Holidays , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.