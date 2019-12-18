Season's greetings from the Royal Family.

Kate Middletonand Prince Williamare spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The picture, which was originally shared, then deleted, by a Royal Air Force member, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, posing on a retro motorcycle and sidecar. Prince William holds an adorable Prince Louis on the bike, while Princess Charlotte and Prince George strike a cheeky pose on the sidecar. Kate looks glamorous as ever in a blue dress, with her brown locks styled in curls.

People were unsurprisingly overjoyed to the see the candid greeting from the family. Since the release of their Christmas card last year, appearances of the entire family together have been few and far between. Often times, the Duke and Duchess will be seen out and about with the two eldest children, but not young Louis, making this Christmas photo a true treat.