Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt May Reunite at Golden Globes: Read Their Quotes About Each Other

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 1:09 PM
Will Jennifer Aniston and ex Brad Pitt reunite on the red carpet this awards season?
Fans of the former couple remember when the then-Friends actress and movie star walked the red carpet at 2011 Golden Globes. Fast-forward to now: The exes are both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards, two of the most prestigious acting honors. This means they may finally cross paths at an award show for the first time since their 2005 breakup. The Golden Globes take place this Sunday, almost exactly 15 years since Pitt and Aniston announced their split after more than four years of marriage.
Both stars could have crossed paths on the red carpet since they separated. Aniston and Pitt were both nominated for awards at 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Neither attended the show.
In December, both actors were nominated for acting honors at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Aniston attended, and also accepted the People's Icon Award. In the past, both have been nominated for awards at the 2007, 2010 and 2014 ceremonies. Aniston won one in 2007 and accepted the honor in person. Pitt has never attended the People's Choice Awards.
The stars also both won awards at the 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards. Neither Aniston nor Pitt attended the annual ceremony that year.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Attended the 2002 Golden Globes Together: Look Back at the Photos
However, Aniston and Pitt have reunited a few times since their split. In fact, he attended her 50th birthday party last year, and her recent Christmas party.
"They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally," a source told E! News last month. "If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. The past is a long time in the past. They don't talk often but when they do its very warm and positive. It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."
Check out what Aniston and Pitt have said about each other over the years:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
When asked about her reaction to seeing published photos of her estranged husband getting cozy with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star (-turned wife-turned ex-wife), Angelina Jolie, Aniston tells Vanity Fair, "The world was shocked, and I was shocked. I'd be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment."
She adds, "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing [from Pitt]...He makes his choices. He can do– whatever. We're [about to be] divorced, and you can see why...I love Brad. I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He's a fantastic man...I really do hope that someday we can be friends again."
Kathy Hutchins/Newscom via ZUMA Press; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
"It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself," Pitt is quoted as saying to Parade magazine. "I think that my marriage had something to do with it, trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't."
The actor later clarifies in a statement, "Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself—and that, I am responsible for."
David Fisher/Shutterstock
"She's good people," Pitt says on NBC's Today show.
When asked about his Parade comments, he says, "I think it's a shame that I can't say something nice about Angie [Jolie] without Jen being drug in. You know, she doesn't deserve it."
Pitt also denies that Aniston called him after his quotes came out, saying, "She's also a seasoned veteran and she knows. You know, and she's a valuable person. We spent seven years together. Come on."
Article continues below
Getty Images
"I don't find it painful," Aniston says about her and Pitt's divorce, speaking on CBS Sunday Morning. "I think it's a narrative that follows you because it's an interesting headline. It's more of a media-driven topic."
She adds, "We've exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other, but not a constant thing. I mean, do you talk to your ex-wife?"
Getty Images
"We're not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean?" Aniston tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It was just like, sometimes things [happen]. If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap opera bulls--t. There's no story. I mean, at this point it's starting to become—please, give more credit to these human beings."
Getty Images
"My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," Aniston tells Elle. "Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking."
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
"When were Brad and I healed? Well, it never was that bad," Aniston tells Vogue. "I mean, look, it's not like divorce is something that you go, 'Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced!' It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I've got to tell you, it's so vague at this point, it's so faraway in my mind, I can't even remember the darkness. I mean, in the end, we really had an amicable split. It wasn't mean and hateful and all of this stuff that they tried to create about Brad can't talk to Jen and Jen can't talk to Brad because this person won't allow it. It just didn't happen. The marriage didn't work out."
"And pretty soon after we separated, we got on the phone and we had a long, long conversation with each other and said a lot of things, and ever since we've been unbelievably warm and respectful of each other," she continues. "Whoever said everything has to be forever, that's setting your hopes too high. It's too much pressure. And I think if you put that pressure on yourself—because I did! Fairy tale! It has to be the right one!—that's unattainable."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
One year after Aniston's split from Justin Theroux and three years after Pitt's split from Angelina Jolie, a paparazzo asks the actor if he and Aniston were getting back together. Pitt chuckles and replies, "Oh my God."
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 5 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Golden Globe Award nominations.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?