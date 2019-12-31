by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 5:00 AM
Almost 18 years ago, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The Friends star had received her first nomination for her role as Rachel Green, and Pitt was there to show his support.
The celebrities, who had tied the knot just two years before, strolled hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for pictures.
Three years later, they divorced.
Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie, but the two called it quits in 2016. Aniston also remarried and exchanged vows with Justin Theroux in 2015. However, the pair split in 2017.
Even though Aniston and Pitt broke up more than a decade ago, fans' interest level in the duo has remained strong. For instance, many were surprised to see the Moneyball star attend Aniston's 50th birthday party earlier this year. So when pop culture enthusiasts learned both celebrities were among the 2020 Golden Globe nominees, they couldn't help but wonder if a red carpet run-in could occur.
Of course, fans will just have to wait until the big award show to see if this takes place. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards show takes place Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Until then, enjoy this trip down memory lane and look back at photos of Aniston and Pitt at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The 2002 award show marked the first time Aniston had been nominated for a Golden Globe. She was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her Friends role.
Getty Images
Pitt wasn't nominated that year. However, he had been nominated twice before—once for his performance in Legends of the Fall and once for his role in Twelve Monkeys. He took home the trophy for the latter.
Getty Images
Aniston and Pitt held hands and exchanged some sweet smiles on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Getty Images
They also shared a few chuckles in between posing for pictures.
Getty Images
Of course, there was also the glamorous style. Nice shades, Brad.
Getty Images
While Aniston didn't take home the trophy that year, she did win Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her role as Rachel Green in 2003. She later received nominations for her performances in Cake and The Morning Show. In addition to the two aforementioned nominations, Pitt was nominated five more times, including for his role in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.
Article continues below
Getty Images
Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in 2000. They announced their split in 2005.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
So, where do these two stand now?
"They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally," a source told E! News. "If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. The past is a long time in the past. They don't talk often, but when they do, it's very warm and positive. It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."
Another insider said, "They definitely aren't dating or on that path."
"They are friendly, but that's it," the latter source said.
Watch our Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a Globes preview. And don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?