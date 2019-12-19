Brie Larson Demands to Know "How the Hell" She Wasn’t Cast in Cats

Brie Larson really wanted to be in Cats.

On Wednesday, she used her guest host monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live to plea to the filmmakers behind the upcoming Broadway musical movie adaption for a role.

"The most important question is, how the hell am I not in this movie?" she asked the audience. "I mean, they asked literally everyone else in Hollywood: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason frickin' Derulo. I mean, I want in!"

Acknowledging that she doesn't have much time before the film's release on Friday, Brie did her best to bargain with the Cats team for a spot in its star-studded cast. "I'll do whatever it takes," she continued. "I'll slurp milk from a bowl. I'll get stuck on top of the fridge. I'll put a dead bird in your slipper. I will have babies under your porch. Look, we have 48 hours to get me into this movie, and I am not going to rest until I am in a damn leotard chasing a laser pointer with Dame Judi Dench."