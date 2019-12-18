Cara Delevingne Shares Steamy Birthday Tribute for "Sweet Cheeks" Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne sure has a way with words.

On Wednesday, the model wished girlfriend Ashley Benson a happy birthday with a touching tribute via Instagram. Posting several candid pictures of the Pretty Little Liars alum and herself from their adventures, including a picture of the two sharing a sweet kiss in a bathtub, Cara couldn't help but gush over longtime love.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters," she wrote. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being."

Cara ended her post by listing all of her nicknames of Ashley, adding, "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."