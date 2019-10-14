Cara Delevingne knows how good she has it.

While being honored with the 2019 Girl Up #GirlHero Award in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, the Carnival Row actress couldn't help but praise her girlfriend Ashley Benson. "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me," the 27-year-old told E! News. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Girl Up—an organization the promotes leadership in women in developing countries—awarded the model for her advocacy in the LGBTQ community. "It's a really big deal to me," she shared. "Especially since I think Girl Up is such an amazing organization."

When asked what advice she would give to those struggling with their identity, Delevingne said to stand proud. "Just knowing that everyone has that same trouble," the Suicide Squad actress said. "I mean, some people find it easier, but everyone's gone through that kind of second thinking, like 'Am I really? Should I? How do I?'"