Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson Nuzzling A Reindeer Is Guaranteed To Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Nothing like a nuzzling competition to spread holiday cheer, right?

On Monday, Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson faced off in The Late Late Show's holiday-themed "Nuzzle Whaaa?" game, where they were tasked with identifying festive items by nuzzling their faces against them. The unusual game was the brainchild of guest host Chance the Rapper, who was filling in for James Corden. Also participating in the holiday late night fun was the "Big Day" rapper's brother Taylor Bennett.

Fully blindfolded and ready to go, the duo tried their best to make out the first object, which was a traditionally-decorated gingerbread house. Unable to figure out what it was, Taraji listed every holiday food she could think of. "A lollipop?" she began. "Sugar stick? Sugar cane? A candy cane? A ham? Chestnuts? Cranberries?" But alas, neither she nor the "Old Town Road" singer got it.

Next up, the Bennett brothers put their blindfolds on and nuzzled their faces against a mall Santa Claus. "It's furry!" Chance proclaimed as he pressed his face against the Santa's beard. "I'm not licking it…"