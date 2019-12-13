Lizzo Used This Juicy Pick-Up Line To Make Niall Horan Blush

Lizzois an expert at juicy pick-up lines.

During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Niall Horan shared the story of the first time he ever met Lizzo. Unsurprisingly, it includes quite the pick-up line from the "Truth Hurts" singer.

As Horan explained to host Jimmy Fallon, the moment came when they were both at a radio station across the pond. "I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio," he said. "And she was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well. And someone said, 'Oh, Lizzo's here! She'd love to meet you.'"

As the former One Direction member continued, "We're passing in the corridor, I was like, 'Ah! Lovely to meet you!' Gave her a big hug. 'You're voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.' And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You can smash this!'"