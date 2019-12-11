Don't Worry, Margot Robbie Also Still Sleeps With Her Childhood Stuffed Animal

As she said, "I remember thinking, 'Holy sh*t, that's why she's Nicole Kidman. The second they called action, she just became this crazy presence. I couldn't take my eyes off her. Everything she said, even if it wasn't a terribly profound line it just suddenly felt powerful. And I was like woah. It was so cool to witness first-hand. I remember thinking like, 'Okay, I get it. I get why she is who she is because that is magical.'"

Of course, Kidman wasn't the only Oscar winner in the cast. Shifting gears to talk about Theron, Robbie shared a story about the time the Monster alum stayed late to help her film an intense moment.

As the 29-year-old shared, "My other really heavy scene where I'm on the phone with Kate McKinnon's character and it's really emotional and I kind of breakdown in that moment, Kate had to get on a plane to get back for SNL."

"Charlize who wasn't working at all that day," she continued. "It's 10 o'clock at night, the night before Thanksgiving, I mean she's got kids and stuff. She's there on set doing off camera dialogue for me so that I could do that scene. I was like what a woman. And like giving it everything, not just reading lines, but really being in the scene with me and I was so blown away by that."