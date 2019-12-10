Here's Proof That Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson gave their fans a bit of a scare on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old model's official Twitter account shared a message stating "Me and Ashley broke up," leading some followers to believe she had called it quits with the 29-year-old actress. The tweet was later deleted.

Social media sleuths soon noticed some suspicious activity via Delevingne's Twitter account. According to social media users' screenshots, Delevingne's account also shared since-deleted messages about giving away free iPhones and creating a new private Instagram account. In addition, some followers noticed Benson's first name was misspelled in a tweet.

E! News later learned that Delevingne's account was indeed hacked.

As fans will recall, Delevingne and Benson sparked romance rumors in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Delevingne has been hesitant to talk about her love life with the press, she's started to share a bit more with her fans. For instance, she gave Benson a sweet-shout after winning The Trevor Project's Hero Award in July and praised her at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October.

"It's so nice," Delevingne told E! News in regards to Benson joining her at the event. "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me, and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."