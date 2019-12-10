Here's Proof That Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson gave their fans a bit of a scare on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old model's official Twitter account shared a message stating "Me and Ashley broke up," leading some followers to believe she had called it quits with the 29-year-old actress. The tweet was later deleted. 

Social media sleuths soon noticed some suspicious activity via Delevingne's Twitter account. According to social media users' screenshots, Delevingne's account also shared since-deleted messages about giving away free iPhones and creating a new private Instagram account. In addition, some followers noticed Benson's first name was misspelled in a tweet. 

E! News later learned that Delevingne's account was indeed hacked.

As fans will recall, Delevingne and Benson sparked romance rumors in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Delevingne has been hesitant to talk about her love life with the press, she's started to share a bit more with her fans. For instance, she gave Benson a sweet-shout after winning The Trevor Project's Hero Award in July and praised her at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October.

"It's so nice," Delevingne told E! News in regards to Benson joining her at the event. "It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me, and I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Watch

Cara Delevingne Shared PDA Post to Celebrate Year Anniversary With Ashley Benson

Delevingne and Benson were just spotted attending Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical in New York a few weeks ago. To see photos from the event and look back at their relationship, check out the gallery.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Delevingne kissing Benson on the cheek.

Ashley Benson

Instagram

A & C

In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Delevingne and Benson were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Party Pics

In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Instagram

"Post Show Cuddle Puddle"

In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Delevingne and Benson after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Mizrahi captioned the social media snap.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Kiss

Instagram

Officially Official

In June 2019, Delevingne posted a video of her and Benson kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

A Sweet Shout-Out

Delevingne gave Benson a sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech for The Trevor Project's Hero Award in June.

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Best Image / BACKGRID

Sharing a Laugh

"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

My Best Friend's Wedding

The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Best Image / BACKGRID

Engagement Speculation

In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.

Article continues below

Ashley Benson, Tattoos

Photographed by Nicholas Maggio for Privé Revaux

Imprinted

In late July, Benson shared this snap on her Instagram and fans couldn't help but speculate that the "CD" tattoo alongside her side was of her girlfriend's initials.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson - U.S. Open 2019

Gotham/GC Images

A Perfect Match

The celebrities packed on the PDA at the 2019 US Open Women's final in September.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Date Night

Delevingne and Benson attended Alanis Morissette's Broadway show Jagged Little Pill: The Musical with friends in November.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Ashley Benson , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.