Billie Eilish Singing In A Throwback Home Video Is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Billie Eilish is music's youngest superstar, but she just gifted her fans with a video of her even younger self being a musical prodigy.

During an appearance on Monday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 17-year-old Grammy nominee had the chance to hang out with one of her idols—Alicia Keys, who was serving as the show's guest host. The two singers got to talking about Keys' cover of "Ocean Eyes," which Eilish said absolutely shook her because she's been a fan for so long. Then, she shared a surprise with the 2020 Grammys host.

"You don't even know," Eilish teased. "A little surprise. I don't know if they got this video ready, but a year before 'Ocean Eyes' came out—which is what you covered, which is crazy—I did a cover of 'Fallin'' at a talent show at 12."

Excited AF and completely surprised, Keys then had the video play. And sure enough, 12-year-old Eilish appeared on screen in a home video.