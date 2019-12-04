Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence With Public Apology to Jessica Biel and Family

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
It's time to set the record straight.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, Justin Timberlake started making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The 38-year-old actor was pictured with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, in a questionable situation—at least for a married man. According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained pictures and videos of the two co-stars, the two were seen holding hands and one of the pictures also showed the 30-year-old actress with her hand on Timberlake's knee.
However, a source told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."
The source added: "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."
But now, nearly two weeks after these pictures were first made public, Timberlake is finally breaking his silence on the Wainwright incident. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," he began his Instagram post.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
Before closing his statement, he said, "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."
At the time of the incident, a second source also told E! News that Timberlake and Wainwright's hangout was "innocent" and nothing more. Clearly, the 38-year-old star shared the same sentiments.
The "Cry Me A River" singer tied the knot with Jessica Biel in October 2012, and share a four-year-old son together, Silas.
On Monday, Nov. 25, the former *NSYNC member headed back to work on set of his upcoming drama, Palmer. An E! News source shared that the two are taking the first steps of moving on from this momentary lapse in judgment.
"They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," the insider shares. "He had too much to drink and got carried away. Their marriage will survive."
Further, the source shared with E! News that Timberlake feels guilty for what transpired and that he is trying to make it up to Biel. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."
While all signs indicate that nothing happened between Timberlake and Wainwright, it's great to finally hear from the 38-year-old star himself.
