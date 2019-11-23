Justin Timberlake is making headlines... but not for the reasons you might think.

On Saturday, photos circulated online of the 38-year-old actor appearing to get cozy and flirty with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained pictures, the co-stars were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night.

Images that were captured of their outing showed the 30-year-old actress placing her hands on Timberlake's knee and they were seen touching each other's hands. But despite what the candid photos look like, a source tells E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."

"They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the insider shared with us. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."