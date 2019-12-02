Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

The holidays just came early!

December is here and Netflix has already begun rolling out some of the most popular and highly-anticipated holiday titles. These festive additions include Netflix originals like The Christmas Prince 2: The Royal Baby, A Family Reunion Christmas and season one of Home for Christmas.

There are plenty of throwbacks heading to Netflix's December line-up as well, starting with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lavagirl and Burlesque.

Premiering on December 6 is the critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern. It also marks the release of the fifth and final season of Fuller House. More critically-acclaimed titles include The Danish Girl and Malcom X, which will be available to stream later in the month.

Stand-up fans will be delighted with Netflix's upcoming comedy lineup as it features specials from Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart and Michelle Wolf.

Curious to see what else is coming to Netflix this December? Read on to see the complete list: