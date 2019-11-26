Jessica Biel Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Amid Justin Timberlake's Co-Star Drama

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 4:03 PM

Jessica Biel

Jessica Bielis looking radiant as always, despite the drama surrounding husband Justin Timberlake's outing with coworkers.

The Limetown star stepped out on Monday afternoon to run some errands in Los Angeles. While leaving a building in the area, the star flashed the cameras a slight smile and walked to her waiting Tesla with a look of ease. For the occasion, she sported a plain white long sleeve tee, black belted pants and a pair of fashionable tennis shoes. She also carried a chic black purse Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand the A-list pair adores.

Biel's nonchalant appearance isn't all that surprising considering a source previously told E! News the couple is "going to move on from this."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," a source shared. "[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Watch

Justin Timberlake Holds Hands With Alisha Wainwright

And there's no reason for Biel to doubt his innocence. Multiple sources told E! News Justin and co-star Alisha Wainwright are simply friends. "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," an insider shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

Another source added, "They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

Nonetheless, a source said that the hand-holding was "definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable."

But every couple has their small bumps in the road and Justin and Jessica are no different, this I promise you.

