Justin Timberlake is saying bye, bye, bye to all those rumors and moving on with his life.

Just two days after making headlines for looking rather cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright, the superstar headed back to work Monday on set of his upcoming drama, Palmer. Dressed down in a white long sleeve shirt, navy button-up and matching pants, the singer-actor left his trailer and made his way through the set for a day of filming. (In the flick, he a washed up football star, returning home after a stint in prison. Wainwright, for her part, stars as a teacher who happens to catch his eye.)

Palmer isn't due out for some time, but it's already getting plenty of buzz. That is mostly due to its stars. Over the weekend, Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands and touching each other while hanging out at a New Orleans bar. According to The Sun, Jessica Biel's husband was also spotted without his wedding band.