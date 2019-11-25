Justin Timberlake Returns to Work After Hand Holding Controversy With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake is saying bye, bye, bye to all those rumors and moving on with his life.

Just two days after making headlines for looking rather cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright, the superstar headed back to work Monday on set of his upcoming drama, Palmer. Dressed down in a white long sleeve shirt, navy button-up and matching pants, the singer-actor left his trailer and made his way through the set for a day of filming. (In the flick, he a washed up football star, returning home after a stint in prison. Wainwright, for her part, stars as a teacher who happens to catch his eye.)

Palmer isn't due out for some time, but it's already getting plenty of buzz. That is mostly due to its stars. Over the weekend, Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands and touching each other while hanging out at a New Orleans bar. According to The SunJessica Biel's husband was also spotted without his wedding band.

However, multiple sources told E! News there is nothing to see here.

"There is absolutely nothing going on between them," an insider shared. "They were out with all the cast, crew makeup artists. Everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

A second source echoed those sentiments. "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the source shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

Indeed, Timberlake and Biel—they share son Silas, 4—appear to be stronger than ever. Beside winning Halloween with their epic couple costume, the longtime loves can't help but rave (and lust) after one another on social media. More recently, after Biel posted a shot of herself in a totally tubular '80s ensemble, Timberlake commented, "Uh... bring this outfit home."

