Taylor Swift’s Latest "Lover" Remix Is Her Most Gorgeous Yet

Get ready to shake it off because Taylor Swift has dropped another "Lover" remix!
On Tuesday, the singer announced that a new version of her hit song is now available to stream. And, if you watched her 2019 American Music Awards performance, this will sound very familiar. "So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix," she wrote on Twitter, posting a selfie of herself from her record-breaking AMAs night after winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock album. "Based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance!"
Beginning with a romantic orchestra symphony and transitioning to an a cappella piano, "Lover" – First Dance Remix offers a more stripped-down version of the song, which originally features a retro guitar-centric tempo.
After delivering the song's amorous first verse, the orchestra builds as Taylor makes her way into the moving chorus. "Can I go where you go?" she sings. "Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out and take me home / you're my, my, my, my lover."
Then, the snare and guitar from the original version pick up as Taylor transitions into the second verse. Keeping the romantic theme, the orchestra continues to play throughout the song.
This is quite different from the "Lover" remix Taylor released with Shawn Mendes earlier this month, where the "In My Blood" singer brought his rock-n-roll flare with new lyrics and velvety rifts. "Look in my eyes they will tell you the truth / the girl in my story has always been you," he belts. "I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true, for you."
The "Lover" – First Dance Remix definitely brings a level of nostalgia with it, which was one of the main themes of Taylor's 2019 AMAs performance. Before being named Artist of the Decade Award at the big show, she performed a medley of her greatest hits and filled her performance with several Easter Eggs that highlighted milestones across her decade-long career.
When it came time for "Lover," she sat at a gorgeous piano that had her album titles written on it—talk about a walk down memory lane!
While taking the stage to accept her award, Taylor said, "The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven't been public. And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life."
"Like, this industry is really weird," she continued. "You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself. But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget."
