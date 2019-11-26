Taylor Swift’s Latest "Lover" Remix Is Her Most Gorgeous Yet

Get ready to shake it off because Taylor Swift has dropped another "Lover" remix!

On Tuesday, the singer announced that a new version of her hit song is now available to stream. And, if you watched her 2019 American Music Awards performance, this will sound very familiar. "So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix," she wrote on Twitter, posting a selfie of herself from her record-breaking AMAs night after winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock album. "Based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance!"

Beginning with a romantic orchestra symphony and transitioning to an a cappella piano, "Lover" – First Dance Remix offers a more stripped-down version of the song, which originally features a retro guitar-centric tempo.

After delivering the song's amorous first verse, the orchestra builds as Taylor makes her way into the moving chorus. "Can I go where you go?" she sings. "Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out and take me home / you're my, my, my, my lover."