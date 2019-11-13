Swifties and Mendes Army, rejoice!

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for a gorgeous remix of her hit song "Lover," marking the first time that the music superstars have collaborated. Taylor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her fans, giving the "In My Blood" singer a special shout-out in the process.

"Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN," she wrote. "Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn—I'm so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!"

Shawn appears on the song's second chorus and brings his rock-n-roll charm to the vintage-sounding pop hit. Surprise: His verse features new lyrics! Could these be inspired by Shawn's real-life love Camila Cabello? The duo do appear to be head-over-heels in love, especially after their PDA-packed courtside basketball date on Monday.

"We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby," Shawn sings. "Pictures of when we were young would hang on the walls."