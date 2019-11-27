The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch to Avoid Your Family

"Can someone vacuum before they arrive?"

Chances are you've heard one of your parents make that request if you are home for Thanksgiving, a time filled with Turkey, stuffing yourself with stuffing, pumpkin pie and a whole lot of awkward small talk with family members you see about as often as you go to the dentist. "I know, I can't believe it's been so long." "Yes, I'm still single." "No, I haven't watched Ray Donovan." And let's not even get started on when politics inevitably comes up two or three wine bottles later...

And that's why you need comfort food. No, we're not talking about the feast you're waiting to dive into, we're talking about comfort food for your soul that only a TV show or movie can provide. So if you're looking for a reason to avoid your family this holiday week, we've rounded up some of our favorite Thanksgiving-themed episodes of shows like Friends, Gossip Girl and more, as well as a few movies, for you to hunker down with as you avoid Aunt Karen.