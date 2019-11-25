Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie Cover W Magazine and Talk Bombshell

Charlize Theron had reservations about playing news personality Megyn Kelly in the upcoming film Bombshell.

The movie focuses on several women at Fox News who helped expose CEO Roger Ailes' sexual misconduct. He died at age 77 in 2017. A year prior, he was ousted from the cable news channel with a $40 million severance package after several female anchors and contributors sued him for alleged sexual harassment.

One of Ailes' accusers was Fox and Friends star Gretchen Carlson, who Nicole Kidman plays in Bombshell. After she filed her lawsuit, female employees such as Kelly, host of Fox News' The Kelly File, came forward to accuse Ailes of sexual harassment.

"I loved when Megyn took it to Trump," Theron told W magazine in a cover interview published in its final 2019 issue. "I admired her sharpness, her wit. She was fearless. But when my production company received the script for Bombshell, I was conflicted about playing her. I personally felt uncomfortable with some of the stuff that she's said."