Gigi Hadid Is Back ''in Touch'' With Zayn Malik After Her Split From Tyler Cameron

Could Gigi Hadidbe rekindling an old flame?

Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, is reconnecting with her former flame, Zayn Malik.

An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

Hadid and the former One Direction member first sparked dating rumors in Nov. 2015 and publicly announced that they were ending their relationship via Twitter in March of last year.

However, the duo was spotted multiple times together in the following months and the last time they were reportedly spending time together was earlier in January of this year.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," our source added. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."