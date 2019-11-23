Selena Gomez's Best Fashion Looks Over the Years Proves She's the Queen of the Red Carpet

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
When it comes to killer style, Selena Gomez always slays the game.
Whether she's gracing the red carpet at a star-studded event or going for an afternoon stroll, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate knows how to make an entrance with her fun and flirty fashion.
More recently, the "Look at Her Now" singer made heads turn when she had four outfit changes in one day. Of course, each ensemble was different from the last. From a Ganni animal-print dress to a mesmerizing ocean-blue pantsuit by Sies Marjan, the Dead Don't Die actress made the street her runway.
Just this year alone, she's slipped into pieces that are truly unforgettable. Case in point? For her 2019 Cannes Film Festival debut, the "Look at Her Now" star shut down the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton design. Wearing a cream-colored bustier with a matching skirt (that had a thigh-high slit), SelGo was truly a vision in white. Her vibrant red lipstick and sleek bun complemented her effortlessly elegant look.
But if you're a Selena stan, then you know she's always dressed to kill.
4CRNS / BACKGRID
However, this year alone, it appears the "Wolves" singer's latest style transformation correlates with her new outlook on life.
"Selena has truly had a transformative year," a source previously shared with E! News. "She feels more stable and healthy than she has in the last couple of years and has been on a great path."
"She has a new approach to every aspect of her life," the insider continued. "She has a really good group of friends that she hangs out with regularly and loves to do low-key activities like an early dinner, hang out at home or hang outside in her backyard chatting."
As of late, the "Lose You to Love Me" star has stepped back into the spotlight after taking a break from the public eye for so long. In fact, we're only days away from seeing her hit the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she'll perform her new hit tunes. It will also mark her first televised performance in two years.
Along with using her platform to inspire and empower others, Selena is certainly having fun with her fashion at major events.
To see all of her best fashion looks over the years, click through our gallery above!
From donning an ultra-chic Givenchy power suit with a plunging neckline to stunning in a rocker-chic mini-dress at the 2017 American Music Awards (where she also debuted blonde hair!), she proves why she reigns supreme on the red carpet.
