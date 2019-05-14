Selena Gomez Goes Ultra-Glam For Her 2019 Cannes Film Festival Debut

Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight, and she's shining brighter and better than ever.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress made her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Before gracing the red carpet in her white-hot ensemble, Gomez took to Instagram to share a few selfies. "hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned her post, along with several snaps of her making silly faces.

Basically, we "can't get enough."

Promoting her new movie, The Dead Don't Die, and attending its world premiere, the "Wolves" singer pulled out all the stops for the special occasion. Serving fans old-Hollywood vibes, Selena dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton white leather satin bustier, high-slit skirt and belt. She accessorized with blinding jewelry pieces from BVLGARI's High Jewelry Collection.

Complementing her ultra-glam ensemble, Selena's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, went with a classic makeup look but with a slight twist. Giving her dragon red lips, an exaggerated cat-eye and glitzy silver eyeshadow, she looked like a screen siren.