Selena Gomez Is Dressed to Kill in a Plunging Givenchy Power Suit

Selena Gomez means business!

After releasing a self-love song, "Lose You to Love Me" on Tuesday night, it's clear the 27-year-old star is soaking up this moment in the spotlight. Case in point: The pop star was dressed to kill in a plunging Givenchy power suit the same day her new track dropped.

Selena's all-black ensemble evoked bad bitch vibes, especially since she decided to wear her tailored blazer without a shirt... and bra. (Insert three fire emojis!) What's more? She accessorized with chic pieces and paired her suit with a dainty pearl necklace, black sandal heels and a pale blue handbag.

Her makeup and hair were also a ~chef's kiss~ to her outfit. From her effortlessly wavy hairstyle and deep side part to her peachy, nude lipstick and bronzy smoky eye, she knocked it out of the park in the beauty department.

Dare we say this is her hottest lewk to date?