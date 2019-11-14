Teresa Giudice Reveals Where Her Relationship With Joe Giudice Stands After Reunion

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 6:52 AM
Just a few days after Teresa Giudice and her daughters reunited with Joe Giudice in Italy, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sat down with ABC News' Paula Faris to open up about the couple's future.
"There's always going to be a place in my heart for Joe," the Bravolebrity said when asked if she still had feelings for her husband. "I'm always going to love him, no matter what."
During the interview, which aired on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, Teresa also addressed rumors of infidelity. Teresa talked about the topic during an interview with Andy Cohen last month and said she didn't think Joe was faithful during their time apart. However, Joe insisted he's been loyal to their marriage.
When Paula asked Teresa how she's been able to "move past that," the TV celeb replied, "Well because I never caught him. Like, I never caught him, so it was hearsay."
During the interview with Andy, Joe also questioned whether Teresa has been faithful. Although, the mother of four told Paula she has. Teresa also said she didn't have plans to file for divorce. Still, she admitted she didn't know what the future held for the couple.
"Imagine he lived in Italy and you lived here," she said. "I mean, I don't know. I mean, I don't know if that's, like, a feasible relationship."
When asked if she thought the spouses could find love and happiness again, Teresa said this was "to be determined."
"We're taking it day by day," she said.
Paula then asked the celebrity if she thought she could ever give her heart to someone else.
"Of course, I do," Teresa replied. "I mean, I'm still young. If it does go that path, I want that for Joe."
She then reiterated the two only want the best for each other.
"We really do," she said before tearing up. "See? I'll start crying because we both do. I kept crying on the trip because of that."
Joe was transferred to Italy after he was released from U.S. ICE custody in October. He had been held by ICE since his release from prison in March 2019. As fans will recall, Joe started his sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa completed her sentence. The couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014 and were sentenced that year.
In 2018, a judge ruled that Joe would be deported after finishing his sentence; however, Teresa's husband filed an appeal to fight the deportation later that year. The Board of Immigration Appeals then ruled against Joe in April 2019. Although, Joe and his legal team asked the federal court to review the appeals decision. In September, a judge denied Joe's application for release on bond and ordered him to remain in ICE's custody until the case is settled. In October, Joe submitted a request to have his stay of removal lifted so he could await the final decision in Italy, which is where he was born.
Teresa said she's learned a lot about herself through this whole experience.
"I have powers that I never knew I had," she said. "I'm unbreakable."
Watch the video to see the full interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?