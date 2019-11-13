Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell’s Wedding Video Will Make You Believe In Love

Here comes the bride!

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell gave fans an intimate look into their wedding with a beautiful new video. Featuring footage from their October nuptials, the newlyweds captured special moments from before the ceremony, the altar, the reception and everything in between—and they look head-over-heels in love!

As if it couldn't be any more romantic, Chris' song "Big, Big Plans" plays throughout the video, which he wrote for Lauren before asking her to marry him. In the song, the country crooner hints that the big proposal is coming and reveals that he's already envisioning married life with the Bachelor alum.

"She don't know I got some big, big plans," he sings. "Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan/ I bet we take our kids down there one day / And I know she wouldn't mind if I / Did a little somethin' like find a flight / Overnight to paradise and leave tonight/ And I'ma put a diamond on her hand."