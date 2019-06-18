Lauren Bushnell is more than a "Take Back Home Girl." She's about to be Chris Lane's wife!

Earlier today, The Bachelor star and country music singer revealed on Instagram that they are engaged.

"I can't stop smiling. I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever," Lauren shared on social media when flashing her ring. "The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole."

She added, "Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it."

While fans were quick to congratulate the couple, others couldn't help but notice the stunning ring on Lauren's finger. Spoiler alert: It's an impressive piece of bling.