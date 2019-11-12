Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler Go to Seriously Great Lengths to Avoid Being Recognized

America's favorite odd couple!

Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt sat down with Variety for their "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors" series. Although the pairs paths have rarely converged, they both hit career success around the same time and know the shared experience of fame, triumph and ultimately the joy of creating art. The two actors had a great chat about what it means to make the shift to streaming services, what they have planned next and why they can never go without being recognized.

These two are arguably two of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, but turns out they don't even need to show their faces to be seen by fans. "I put on a dinosaur mask, and I got recognized in New York City," Brad shared of his experience with fame. "I don't know what it is, especially when people grow up with you. But you were deep in character." Adam can definitely relate to this phenomenon.