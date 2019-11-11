Jon Hamm and Kiernan Shipka’s Reunion Will Make You Miss Mad Men Even More

Kiernan Shipka, Jon Hamm

Kiernan Shipka had quite the star-studded birthday party!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star turned 20 on Nov. 10 and, to commemorate her big night, the actress shared a handful of adorable pictures to her Instagram. Along with BJ Novak and David Dobrik, guests included her TV boyfriends Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood, as well as her real-life love Christian Coppola. But, of all shots posted to her social media, the best of all was her reunion with Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm.

Yes, Don and Sally Draper have once again joined forces! "Dad showed up!!!" she captioned the post. In the black and white photo, Jon is seen smirking at the camera while Kiernan gives a duck face and throws up a peace sign.

Naturally, people went wild in the comments section, including Luke Cook, who plays her father on Netflix's Sabrina. As he joked, "Which Dad?" Meanwhile, others were hoping this reunion means another is coming to the small screen. "OMG!!!! This awesome, the Draper's are together again!!!! love both!!!!" wrote one fan. Chimed in another, "SALLY DRAPER SPIN-OFF!!!!! I WANT IT!!!!"

Kiernan Shipka Reveals Tips She Got From January Jones

It was quite the reunion, indeed! And one that was supposed to include the entire Draper fam.

In a birthday Instagram for her beloved TV daughter, January Joneslamented over not being able to attend the party.

"I'm missing this ones birthday party tonight," January, who played Betty Draper wrote. "I'm so proud of you @kiernanshipka I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn't have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom."

We're not crying, you're crying. Happy birthday, Sally, er, Kiernan!

