Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Amid Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 9:32 AM
Kylie Jenner flew to Houston this weekend to support her ex Travis Scott at his Astroworld music festival, more than a month after the two put a pause on their 2-year relationship.
The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was accompanied by friends such as Sofia Richie. According to the Houston Chronicle, which posted a video of Kylie at the show, Travis told fans that their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster was there as well. A video of Kylie dancing in the front row while watching Rosalía perform was posted on the newspaper's website, and the outlet said the Spanish singer acknowledged her presence and dedicated a song to her.
E! News learned in early October that the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old rapper were "taking space apart," two years after they began their relationship. The two have reunited a few times since then to spend joint time with their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
In late October, a source told E! News that Kylie "doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility. Things are going well for them with this new set up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it."
Kylie has not posted about the festival on social media and Travis made no direct mention to her on his pages. However, he did share a photo of a massive display spelling out "Astroworld" in multicolored flowers. He captioned the pic, "Love u, that I really do" and included a red heart emoji and a butterfly emoji, the latter of which has always had a special meaning to him and Kylie.
During Travis' set at Astroworld, Kylie's brother-in-law Kanye West made a surprise appearance. He performed his hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing" and his new song "Follow God," from his new album Jesus Is King.
Things got pretty hectic before the festival began; Three people suffered minor injuries after being trampled as they attempted to enter the NRG Park.
Instagram / Travis Scott
The festival took place a week after Kylie and longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend Drake sparked romance rumors after being spotted hanging out. A source told E! News that the they are not romantically involved, adding, "They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. "It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic."
"Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic," the insider continued. "They aren't hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
