Where Kylie Jenner and Drake Really Stand Amid Romance Rumors

New couple alert? Not so fast...

Kylie Jenner and Drake have been sparking romance rumors lately after a series of hangouts, but not everything is always what it seems. While the beauty mogul was spotted attending the Grammy winner's birthday and Halloween parties in recent weeks, a source close to Drake tells E! News that the celebs are not romantically involved.

"Kylie and Drake are not romantic. They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas," a second source tells E! News. "It's a convenient friendship buts it's strictly platonic."

"Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic," the insider continues, adding that Drake, 33, and Kylie, 22, are "into the same things" and Drake will "come over and chill" with Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster "from time to time."

The source adds, "They aren't hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around."