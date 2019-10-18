Friendly exes!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to spend more time together amid their split. The beauty mogul and the Grammy nominee, who called a timeout on their relationship just weeks ago, stepped out for a night of family fun with daughter Stormi Webster on Thursday evening. Parents Kylie and Travis were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, along with her youngest kids Penelople Disick and Reign Disick, at Nights of The Jack in Calabasas, Calif.

According to a source, Kylie, Travis and Kourtney all enjoyed a "parents' night out for some fall family fun" at the Halloween-themed Jack O'Lantern experience, located throughout the grounds of King Gillette Ranch.

"Everyone got into the Halloween spirit early as everyone, kids included (except Stormi!), wore spooky masks throughout their time checking out thousands of hand-carved and illuminated Jack O'Lanterns," the insider shares with E! News. "All parents were extremely hands on, and Kylie and Travis specifically were such a great team. They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller."