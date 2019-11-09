Jennifer Aniston Shares a Glorious Throwback Friends Photo of Her in Full Glam

Oh snap!

Jennifer Aniston is giving her 19 million Instagram followers a fun little peek inside her glam sessions when she was filming Friends. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday afternoon, The Morning Show actress made '90s hearts explode with her cute throwback picture, which also included a sweet birthday message to her longtime pal and hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

"Happy Birthday, Chrissy," she captioned her post, alongside an old-grainy snapshot and much newer one. "We've come a long way, baby."

In the throwback image, you can see that Jen's hair is flipped, curled and styled to perfection (with a bit of extreme teasing done to her long bangs). Making her hair pop even more, she's rocking a bold and bright makeup lewk. Wearing rose-colored blush, a shiny pink lip and dramatic liner, it's clear the 50-year-old icon was ready for her close-up.

For the second photo, the two friends are taking a fun selfie! However, Aniston wasn't done sharing the love.