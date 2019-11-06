Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Secrets to Ageless Beauty

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston is spilling secrets on skin health.
The Morning Show actress, who celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this year, is known for her flawless skin and timeless beauty. And, while the A-list star credits her parents for genes and good recommendations, Aniston says it's all about maintaining what you have.
"I inherited good skin from my dad," Aniston, whose father is actor John Aniston, tells the Los Angeles Times. "But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, 'Don't take that for granted,' because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life."
Aniston, who shares that she's "obsessed" with skin health, recommends products that contain probiotics, which are known for being beneficial for the skin.
"The whole thing is fascinating to me," Aniston tells the publication. "Our NAD [short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] starts to decrease as we get older, which is basically the mitochondria of our cells. When that starts to break down, our bodies start to break down. Genes turn off, and then you age."
Another Aniston recommendation? Facials!
"I love facials and I change up my facialist," she shares. "It's like exercise. It's good to mix it up."
Finding a daily moisturizer that works for you is also key, for Aniston, it's Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion. As for how she learned of the product, Aniston tells the L.A. Times that it's what her late mother, Nancy Dow, bought when she was growing up.
"It's what my mom bought, and that's what I used on my body," Aniston shares. "I'm such a creature of habit. When I went out on my own, that was a staple in my bathroom. I just love it. I have a bottle in my car. It's in all of my bathrooms. Put it on right out of the shower before you get too dry."
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Aniston also warns to stay away from crash diets.
"I do believe when you are eating sugar and bad food, your face, body and energy levels will show you the results of that," the Friends alum says. "Eating healthy is a way of life. I don't feel deprived by it because I also will indulge 100%. It's like 70/30 in everything. Your body listens to you. It's like talking to a plant. It really will thrive if you're treating it well."
Additional tips from Aniston include finding a workout that will push you, doing a digital detox "for a good hour," and meditation.
For more advice from Aniston, head on over to the L.A. Times.
