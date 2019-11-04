Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Step Out Together For First Time Since Their Wedding

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 11:24 AM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The newlyweds have arrived! 

Two weeks ago Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney walked down the aisle in a beautiful Rhode Island wedding complete with numerous A-List guests and lots of love. Now, the couple has made their first appearance together in public since saying "I do." The pair was spotted by paparazzi in New York enjoying a lovely day out on the town. 

On Sunday night, they were seen shopping at Reformation clothing store in the city, before Cooke popped into a bookstore for some books, and then the two enjoyed a sweet dinner together. Sounds like the perfect little date for Mr. and Mrs. Maroney. The pair married on Oct. 20 after a 7-month engagement, and Jennifer kept the sweet ceremony as private and intimate as possible.  

The wedding was a lavish affair. "Guests were greeted on a lawn with cocktails served in copper mugs," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "The wedding had all the touches of fall with dark colored flowers, apples in baskets and open fire spits roasting beef. All the food was prepared outdoors with wood roasted fish and heirloom roasted carrots and squash as part of the menu."

We're sure the couple has been busy enjoying their first few weeks of newlywed bliss. Plus, probably relaxing from all the festivities that occurred at their celebration

"It was an all night party," an eyewitness also shared of the wedding. "Jennifer and Cooke didn't leave Belcourt until 5:30 a.m. They were the last guests to leave. They looked very happy but tired. Jennifer had on a long sleeved jeweled dress. Her hair was up with strands framing her face."

It's good to see the couple so happy together! 

