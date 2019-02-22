Jennifer Lawrence Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence flashed her gorgeous engagement ring while out with friends in New York City.

The Oscar winner, who is set to tie the knot with beau Cooke Maroney, appeared to be having a girls' night out with her pals at ABC Cocina on Thursday night. Photos show Lawrence having an animated conversation with her friends at the restaurant, her diamond sparkler on full display during their chat over drinks.

"They seemed to be sharing stories and laughing and having a good time," an eyewitness tells E! News.

Another insider also shares that Lawrence was "in a great mood laughing and chatting with her girlfriends."

"They shared several different dishes and seemed to really enjoy themselves," the source says. "Jennifer wore her engagement ring and it was very noticeable and sparkly. She was smiling and laughing throughout the meal. It was clear she's very happy and was having a great night."