Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan McLoughlin Makes Her "Smile From the Inside"

Thu., Oct. 31, 2019

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is in love and finally smiling "on the inside," thanks to her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

In an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, set to air this weekend, the 35-year-old country star gushes about him and how he makes her feel. Lambert shocked fans when she revealed in February on Instagram that they had wed, as her post also marked the first time she had even mentioned they were together.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are and that you genuinely are smiling, it's a smile from the inside," the singer said on Sunday TODAY. "It's a light that kinda clicks on that you really didn't know was off."

Her husband, she said, is "pretty laid back and friendly and sweet and just like very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life, 'cause you kinda have to go with the flow and I'm glad to share it with him and that he's open to it."

Lambert had announced her marriage several months following a breakup from boyfriend Evan Felker. Prior to that, she had had a two-year romance with Anderson East. But Lambert's most famous relationship was with ex-husband Blake Shelton. They divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lambert has expressed her pain from her breakups through her music. She is set to release her seventh studio album, Wildcard, on Friday.

"It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs," she on Sunday TODAY, adding, "Let's not get crazy. I don't want to get too happy where I can't write a sad song."

