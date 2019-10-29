Kylie Jenner's Sexy Playboy Bunny Costume Is Her Best Halloween Outfit Yet

Instagram
Kylie Jenner has done it again!
The beauty mogul continues to pull out all the stops for Halloween. It was just days ago that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears, channeling their iconic performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, Kylie has outdone herself once again, dressing up as a Playboy Bunny for her pal's Halloween bash.
The 22-year-old star took to social media on Monday night to share a series of posts in her bunny outfit. For the celebration, Kylie donned the iconic bunny ears, bodysuit, cuffs and collar.
"Stas said I'm having a playboy party pull up," Kylie wrote alongside one Instagram Story video of her costume.
As fans will remember, it was just last month that Kylie stripped down for a NSFW photo shoot for Playboy magazine's Pleasure Issue. In one photo from the shoot, Kylie posed alongside her now-ex, Travis Scott, who also interviewed her for the cover story.
"I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers," Kylie previously told Travis. "I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision."
E! News learned in early October that Kylie and Travis, who share daughter Stormi Webster, had made the decision to press pause on their relationship. However, the celeb duo has been spending time together for the sake of their daughter.
In mid-October, Kylie and Travis reunited for a "family fun" night out with their 1-year-old daughter, visiting Nights of The Jack in Calabasas, Calif., alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest kids.
"All parents were extremely hands on, and Kylie and Travis specifically were such a great team," a source told E! News at the time. "They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller."
