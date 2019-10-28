Halsey Sets the Record Straight on Yungblud Split Days After Confirming Evan Peters Romance

No bad blood here!

Halsey is ready to talk about her split with British musician Yungblud, whom she dated for nearly a year. An insider previously told E! News that the two super stars decided to go their separate ways back in September, however, this is the first time the 25-year-old songstress is addressing her breakup. Well... sort of.

"sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f-ed up," Halsey candidly wrote in a since-deleted tweet that was luckily captured by a fan account. "Sometimes. It just happens. Because life Is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on."

She later added on Twitter, "now u know what u know."

It's unclear what sparked her need to address her split with Yungblud, but the timing is certainly interesting. Over the weekend, the "Nightmare" singer got into the Halloween spirit and seemingly confirmed her relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters.