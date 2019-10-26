John Cena and Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Lights, camera...

John Cena has taken a major step in his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple, who sparked romance rumors back in March, have made their red carpet debut! On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor stepped out with his girlfriend for the premiere of his new movie, Playing With Fire. The two posed for photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City.

It marked the pair's first official red carpet appearance together since they began dating earlier this year. And they weren't afraid to put their love on display, as they walked arm-in-arm and smiled from ear-to-ear.

For the special occasion, Cena kept things classic with a navy blue suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt and a red tie. Shay also dazzled on the red carpet with a shimmery silver and black sequins ombré dress. She accessorized with close-toed heels and a black clutch.